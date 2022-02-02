It was supposed to have been a low key affair, Rafa Nadal’s arrival at Palma airport this afternoon, but the media were camped out in force and airport staff went crazy chasing the greatest tennis player in history through the terminal for autographs, which as the true gentleman he is, he signed, before heading off to hold an official press conference at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in his home town of Manacor.

Since winning his record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open on Sunday, the whole of Mallorca and Spain has gone into overdrive.

Fans have started a petition online to change the name of Palma Airport after Rafael Nadal and the idea has received cross-party support in the Balearics, as has a proposal to erect a statue in his honour in Palma and have his face stamped on a new Euro coin.

On the social networks, there have also been tweets advocating changing the name of Manacor to “Nadalcor”!