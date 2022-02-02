Rayo Vallecano 1 - Real Mallorca 0

Mallorca in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, away to a side in eighth position in LaLiga Santander; Mallorca are seventeenth, one above the drop zone.

Ángel Rodríguez had the ball in the net on twelve minutes, but a goal for Mallorca was ruled out for clear offside. An even enough first half, but Rayo were gifted the opportunity to go ahead two minutes from the break when Franco Russo fouled Álvaro García in the area. There was no question that it was a penalty, and Óscar Trejo made no mistake from the spot.

Sergio Rico, Mallorca's on-loan keeper from Paris Saint-Germain, saved well from Sergi Guardiola shortly after the break. Rayo were taking control, and Mallorca had little response.

There were seven minutes of added time, enough for Rico to make another good save and for Randy Nteka to strike the woodwork for Rayo. A disappointing end to the cup run.

Rayo: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Suárez, Catena Marugán, Rodrigues; Martín Luengo, Comesaña (López 63); Palazón (Bebé 88), Trejo (Ciss 79), García (Nteka 79); Guardiola (Sylla 63)

Mallorca: Rico; Maffeo, Russo, Valjent, Costa; González (Sevilla 57), Galarreta (D. Rodríguez 57), Sánchez (Battaglia 73), Lee (Kubo 77); Á. Rodríguez (Hoppe 57), Muriqi