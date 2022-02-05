Real Mallorca 2 - Cadiz 1

Back to league action after the midweek defeat in the Copa del Rey, Mallorca, seventeenth in LaLiga Santander, were up against Cadiz, two places below them in the relegation zone.

Cadiz, who also went out of the cup on Wednesday, won their last league match. Admittedly this was away against bottom side Levante, but then Levante beat Mallorca (with four league defeats on the trot at present) on January 8.

Not the start Mallorca would have wished for - On eight minutes, Rubén Alcaraz's shot from just outside the area eluded Sergio Rico and put Cadiz one-up. Mallorca's response wasn't long in coming, courtesy of a Salva Sevilla twentieth minute penalty after Brian Oliván was fouled by Iván Alejo.

In added time at the end of the first half, Rico pulled off a double save to deny Lucas Pérez and Alcaraz. This was immediately followed by Ángel Rodríguez hitting the post for Mallorca.

A collision between Ángel Rodríguez and Jeremias Ledesma in the Cadiz goal led to a VAR check and eventual penalty to Mallorca. On 66 minutes, Kosovar Vedat Muriqi stepped up to score his first goal for Mallorca.

With the home side two-one up, there was much tension as full time drew nearer and the prospect of three vital points. A Cadiz effort struck the woodwork with six minutes left, and then there were ten minutes of added time.

It was Abdón Prats turn to hit the post after 90+6, as Mallorca hung on.

Mallorca: Rico; Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Oliván; Galarreta, Sevilla (Sánchez 82); Kubo (Battaglia 88), Á. Rodríguez (Amath 70), D. Rodríguez; Muriqi (Abdón 88)

Cadiz: Ledesma; Carcelén, Haroyan (Perea 90), Chust, Espino; Alejo (Jonsson 62), Fernández (Hernández 75), Alcaraz, Salvi (Sobrino 62); Negredo, Pérez (Idrissi 90)

Attendance: 13,226.