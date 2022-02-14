Real Mallorca 3 - Athletic Club 2

Mallorca, seventeenth in LaLiga Santander, at home to Athletic Club (Athletic Bilbao) in eighth. Mallorca got a welcome win against relegation contenders Cadiz last time out, while Athletic's record going into the match was a draw and three wins in the last four games. Two of these wins were away - against Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano.

A 13th-minute error by keeper Sergio Rico might have let Athletic in, but an early shakiness - including a booking for Brian Oliván - was followed by two goals in seven minutes for Mallorca. Salva Sevilla scored from the penalty spot on 22 minutes after a foul on Pablo Maffeo and then Ángel Rodríguez's great shot put Mallorca two-up.

Sevilla almost added a third following a 53rd minute corner, and then Athletic struck back with two goals in three minutes - Raúl García on 59 minutes from Yuri's centre followed by Alejandro Berenguer from a corner.

Oliván failed to take advantage of Lee Kang-in's 78th-minute, but Take Kubo made no mistake ten minutes later

Mallorca: Rico; Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Oliván (Costa 90); Sevilla (Sánchez 63), Galarreta (González 90); Kubo (Battaglia 90), Á. Rodríguez (Lee 73), D. Rodríguez; Muriqi

Athletic: Simón; Lekue, Vivian, Núñez (Yuri 46), Balenziaga; Zarraga, Vesga (Williams 70), D. García (Berenguer 46), Muniain; Sancet (Villalibre 77), R. García (Petxarroman 70)

Attendance: 12,904.