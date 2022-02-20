Betis-Mallorca

SEVILLA 20/02/2022.- El defensa del Betis, Alex Moreno (d), cae ante el delantero japonés del Mallorca, Takefusa Kubo, durante el encuentro correspondiente a la jornada 25 de primera división disputado hoy domingo en el estadio Benito Villamarín, en Sevilla. EFE/Julio Muñoz.

20-02-2022Julio MuÃ±oz

Real Betis overcame Real Mallorca (2 1) this afternoon in their first division clash It was a fighting display by Real Mallorca and despite the defeat they should take some heart from their performance.

Alex Moreno put the home side ahead in the 25th minute but Mallorca equalised with a cracking header from Muriqi in the 75th minute. Betis sealed the three points with a penalty in the 82nd.

See full report in Fans View by Monro Bryce in tomorrow´s Bulletin online.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.