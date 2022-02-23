Luna Fluxá is eleven years old. She is the current IAME Euro Series champion in the X30 Mini karting category. She is also the only girl who is on the Mercedes junior racing team.

Luna and her parents Lorenzo and Lisa were recently at the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team's headquarters in Brackley, Northamptonshire. She was there for the launch of the Mercedes W13 car for the 2022 season. Lewis Hamilton asked her if she liked the car. She did, as she likes both Hamilton and George Russell. "I'm a big fan." Having the opportunity to meet team boss Toto Wolff was also "incredible".

For now, Luna's focus is on the OK Junior karting championship. "This year my goal will be to learn and do the best I can." Ultimately though, being the first female to be on the Formula 1 grid is what this young Mallorcan girl dreams of.