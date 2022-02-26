Real Mallorca 0 - Valencia 1

Mallorca, sixteenth and on 26 points in LaLiga Santander, at home to Valencia, twelfth and with 30 points. Valencia went into the match having lost three of their last five league games, the same as Mallorca, but the difference being that Mallorca had won the other two, whereas Valencia had drawn.

Mallorca were down after just three minutes, Valencia centre-back Gabriel Paulista thundering a shot from distance that went in off the crossbar. Mallorca's Japan midfielder Take Kubo was being singled out for some Valencia treatment. By the 25th minute, two Valencia players had been booked for fouls on Kubo, while Kubo was himself booked for demanding a yellow be shown.

Into the second half, and full-back Jaume Costa had a clear chance to equalise on 51 minutes, his effort going over the bar. Mallorca had forced ten corners by the sixtieth minute, but the Valencia defence was holding firm, the Brazilian Paulista outstanding.

Mallorca coach Luis García Plaza was shown a red card in the 84th minute for one protest too many, this one demanding a second yellow for Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby.

In added time, Valencia's Ilaix Moriba saw red for a second bookable offence. Antonio Raíllo went into the referee's book, as a heated affair ended in a win for Valencia and a red card for another of Mallorca's coaching staff.

Mallorca: Rico; Maffeo (González 62), Valjent, Raíllo, J. Costa; Sevilla (Abdón 77), Sánchez (Sedlar 71); Kubo, Á. Rodríguez (Amath 62), D. Rodríguez (Lee 71); Muriqi

Valencia: Mamardashvili; Diakhaby, Gabriel, Alderete; Musah (H. Costa 77), Soler (Comert 89), Racic (Guillamón 77), Gil (De Sousa 89), Foulquier; Gómez, Duro (Moriba 57)

Attendance: 14,417