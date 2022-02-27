Rafael Nadal won his fourth Mexican Open title by beating British number one Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 on Saturday night.

Winner in 2005, 2013, 2020 and now 2022, Nadal is both the youngest and oldest winner of the Acapulco tournament. In winning the Mexican Open, he claimed his third victory of the season, having won the Australian Open and a warm-up tournament in Melbourne. It is his 91st professional title.

After the match, Nadal said: "At the start of the year this was unimaginable. A month and a half ago nobody would have believed it." He was referring to the fact that a foot injury had threatened to end his career.

Norrie observed: "Rafa doesn't give you any free points. If you give him one or two, he takes advantage of them. It's impressive to see how he still does it."