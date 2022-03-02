Real Mallorca 0 - Real Sociedad 2

Mallorca, sixteenth in LaLiga Santander and five points above the relegation zone, at home to Real Sociedad, seventh in the league and in the mix for European competition places.

Alexander Sørloth, Sociedad's Norwegian international striker, shot wide when he should have done better, having been set up by David Silva's thirteenth-minute cross. It was David Silva, the former Manchester City player, who put Sociedad ahead on 37 minutes, alone on goal against Sergio Rico after a sensational pass by Mikel Merino.

On 54 minutes, Take Kubo shot just wide after Álex Remiro in the Sociedad goal blocked Vedat Muriqi's effort. A good start to the second half by Mallorca was cancelled out on 61 minutes when Mikel Merino latched onto a loose ball in the area following a corner to make it two-nil to the visitors.

Merino might have made it three five minutes later when he hit the bar. Mallorca were being stifled and were running out of ideas. A shot from distance by Muriqi on 82 minutes went wide. Brian Oliván's 86th minute shot was the first on target for Mallorca.

A second home defeat in a row for Mallorca after going down to Valencia at the weekend. Tenth-placed Celta Vigo host Mallorca on Sunday and then it's league leaders Real Madrid at home.

Mallorca: Rico; Maffeo (González 79), Valjent, Russo, Oliván; Sevilla (Hoppe 67), Sánchez (Baba 79); Kubo (Lee 69), D. Rodríguez, Amath (Llabrés 67); Muriqi

Sociedad: Remiro; Elustondo (Djouahra 69), Le Normand, Pacheco, Gorosabel (Zubeldia 79); Guevara (Zubimendi 46), Merino (Illarramendi 84); Portu (Sola 69), Silva, Oyarzabal; Sørloth

Attendance: 11,550.