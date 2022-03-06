Celta Vigo 4 - Real Mallorca 3

Sixteenth in LaLiga Santander, Mallorca were two points ahead of Cadiz in eighteenth (and in the relegation zone) going into Sunday's match against Celta Vigo, eleventh and with 32 points, six more than Mallorca.

On twelve minutes, Thiago Galhardo put Celta ahead after a shot from Franco Cervi came off the bar. Within four minutes, Mallorca were level, Gio González scoring after a fine pass from fellow wing back Jaume Costa.

Celta initially had a second ruled out for offside on 24 minutes, but a VAR check allowed Denis Suárez's goal to stand. On 35 minutes, Sergio Rico made a great save to deny Galhardo, as Celta dominated the first period.

Four minutes into the second half and Mallorca equalised, Antonio Raíllo's shot deflected by Joseph Aidoo - an own goal. But a seesaw match saw Celta back in the lead on 60 minutes, Iago Aspas firing past Rico from inside the area.

Raíllo, denied getting on the scorers' list by Aidoo's deflection, had another go on 74 minutes, hitting the bar after Lee Kang-in's pass. A VAR check for handball against Hugo Mallo resulted in a penalty for Mallorca on 85 minutes. Salva Sevilla was sure from the spot. Mallorca were back on level terms, and Celta were down to ten men, Mallo having been shown a second yellow.

Four minutes into added time, and there was a penalty to Celta for handball by Martin Valjent. Mallorca's substitute keeper Manolo Reina got a red card for protesting and was expelled from the bench. Rico got a touch on the ball but couldn't prevent Iago Aspas's penalty and winner.

Next up for Mallorca, the small matter of Real Madrid at the Son Moix.

Celta: Dituro; Mallo, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan; Beltrán (Tapia 62); Méndez, Suárez, Cervi (Solari 73); Aspas, Galhardo (Mina 62)

Mallorca: Rico; González (Lee 66), Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Costa; Sánchez (Battaglia 78), Baba (Sevilla 66), D. Rodríguez (Niño 78); Kubo (Á. Rodríguez 66), Muriqi