Update. Real Mallorca were unlucky not to be ahead in their first division clash with Real Madrid at the Son Moix this evening. Maffeo went clear in the 35th minute only to see his shot hit the post. A good first half performance by Real Mallorca infont of 17,000 fans. At half time honours even with no goals.

Champions league hero Karim Benzema is captaining Real Madrid in their first division clash against Real Mallorca at the Son Moix this evening which is now underway.

Calvia striker, Marco Asensio, who once played for Mallorca, is on the bench for the Madrid giants alongside Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard.

For Mallorca, Kubo starts alongside Muriqi. It is an also capacity ground at Son Moix this evening for the big clash.