Rafael Nadal will go on court on Sunday at Indian Wells, looking to extend his remarkable unbeaten start to the year (twenty consecutive wins) and to equal Novak Djokovic's 37 ATP Masters 1000 titles.

In the semi-final, Nadal defeated fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 6-4 4-6 6-3 in just over three hours in a match that was affected by strong wind.

In the final he will be up against world number 20, Taylor Fritz, who will be aiming to become the first American men's winner at Indian Wells since Andre Agassi in 2001.

The match starts at 23.00 CET.





