Javier Aguirre could be officially announced as early as tomorrow as the new Real Mallorca manager.

It is understood that he will be in charge for the remaining nine games of the season and if the side avoids relegation from La Liga, Spain's top flight, Mallorca would have the option of keeping him on as manager for one more season.

Real Mallorca face a tough run to the end of the season with games against the lines of Seville, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Mallorca have lost six games in a row against Betis, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Celta de Vigo, Real Madrid and Espanyol, and have not won a game since last February 15.