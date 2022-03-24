Real Mallorca’s new manager Javier Aguirre landed in Majorca this morning and the first thing he said was that he did not have to think twice about taking the new job.

Javier Aguirre arriba a Palma per convertir-se en el nou entrenador del Mallorca. El tècnic mexicà assegura que no s'ha hagut de pensar "gens" fitxar pel Mallorca i reconeix que l'equip té "nou finals" per assolir la permanència.



➡️ Les imatges: https://t.co/Zq3Pbq3Yzv pic.twitter.com/sbgPWiS8LD — IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) March 24, 2022

Aguirre is set to take the Real Mallorca coaching job after the dismissal of Luis Garcia Plaza on Tuesday evening. Mallorca have lost seven consecutive games, which has seen them drop into the La Liga’s bottom three for the first time this season.

Aguirre is set to be confirmed new Mallorca coach in the coming days. The Mexican’s last job was with Monterrey, which he left last month.

“There are nine finals left,” he said at Palma airport.

Aguirre was met by Real Mallorca’s director of football, Pablo Ortells, who welcomed him before heading to the club’s offices to finalise his contract, which is due to expire on 30 June with an option to extend it if he manages to keep Real Mallorca in La Liga.

Javier Aguirre was sacked on 26 February as coach of Mexican side Rayados Monterrey, with whom he won the CONCACAF Champions League title in 2021.

However, the ‘Vasco’, as he is known, failed to reach the final of the Club World Cup and also failed to win a league trophy in three tournaments at the helm of Monterrey, the most valuable squad in Mexico. Aguirre, 63, is a veteran of the dugout. He has coached Osasuna, Zaragoza, Atletico Madrid, Espanyol and Leganes in Spain, Mexico (twice), Japan, Egypt, Atlante, Pachuca and Monterrey in Mexico.

Mallorca are third-bottom in LaLiga with 26 points and are on a run of six consecutive defeats.

The club have nine games ahead of them to try to secure their place in the league.

The team will visit Getafe and then host Atlético de Madrid at home.

After that, they will play at Son Moix against Alavés, Granada, Rayo Vallecano and away games against Elche, Barcelona, Sevilla and Osasuna.