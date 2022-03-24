Mexican Javier Aguirre was this afternoon presented as Real Mallorca's new coach and he said that he is very happy to be on the island.

During his presentation as the new coach, Aguirre was “very happy to return to the best league in the world”.

“Mallorca always made a good impression on me, there is potential and material to stay in La Liga, we have nine games left,” he said.

“The club has always caught my attention and it’s a very attractive league. It’s important for me to come here, I’m going to work with people from the island, but what attracted me the most is the squad, there’s a lot of quality. Everything went very quickly during the negotiations. I hope I stay here for many years,” he said.

The new coach did not want to give clues about how the team will play in this new chapter.

“It is difficult to make a diagnosis when you see the team only as a spectator. I need to see how the players are and put together a competitive team for Saturday. I don’t have the answer on how we will play, we will see how we put together,” he said.