Palma town hall has given the go-ahead for work at the Son Moix Stadium, the home of Real Mallorca. The cost of the work is put at around 20 million euros; it will be paid for by shareholders. The work will commence in May after the end of the season and, in all, will take until mid-2024 to complete. It will be in three phases.

Apart from work on stands and roofs, the most obvious change will be the elimination of the athletics track. This is something that has been demanded for years, as it will enhance spectators' experience and intensify the atmosphere. The pitch is at most 42.4 metres away from the stands. In future, the distance from the playing area will be just 8.5 metres all round.

The first phase is budgeted to cost 5.4 million euros. This will be for extending the Sol stand and for the roof, which will cover some 6,000 spectators.