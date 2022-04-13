Palma town hall has authorised planned redevelopment at the Son Moix Stadium and has renewed the agreement for Real Mallorca's use of the stadium for another 25 years - this will take the agreement up to 2064.

The town hall owns the Son Moix Stadium and so its authorisation has been necessary for the club's plan to invest 20 million euros in removing the athletics track and making alterations to stands. This authorisation, given on Wednesday, is separate to the town hall's granting of a building licence for the first phase of work to be carried out at the end of this season. The licence has been granted, and one of the stands will be moved closer to the pitch and will be partially covered. This initial work will cost five million euros.

The original agreement for use of the stadium was signed in 1997 and came into force in 1999. It was for a period of 40 years. Given the redevelopment project and in order to guarantee continuity, the 25-year renewal has been agreed now.

The town hall's councillor for sport, Francisco Ducrós, has welcomed the club's investment. "It is an excellent opportunity to create a modern stadium with great innovations in terms of sustainability and efficiency."