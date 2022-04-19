Relegation-threatened Cadiz stunned Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Monday evening, winning 1-0 through a 48th-minute goal from Lucas Pérez. While the win ​​effectively ended any remote chance that Barcelona have of the LaLiga Santander title, it also added to the pressure on Real Mallorca.

The result takes Cadiz up to sixteenth with 31 points from 32 games, a point behind Getafe in fifteenth. Below Cadiz are Granada (29 points from 32), Mallorca also 29 from 32 but with an inferior goal difference, Levante (25 from 32) and Alavés with 25 from 32 but bottom on goal difference.

Mallorca play Alavés at home on Tuesday evening, a match that was already crucial but which has become more so as a consequence of the Cadiz win. Mallorca take on Barcelona at the Camp Nou on May 1.