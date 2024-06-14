We are going to Aqualand!

Saturday 29 June at 10am





Spend a refreshing day at the most complete water park in Mallorca and enjoy its numerous attractions, with guaranteed fun on its most daring slides, themed pools and rapids. With children's area and rest areas! A park with a thousand experiences and all the adventure ready to go for an unforgettable day!



Call 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 1pm with your subscriber number to reserve your three free tickets!



Limited offer





RUBIBASIC BRACELETS - YOUR JEWELLERY, YOUR STYLE

Collection of handcrafted bracelets made with cultured pearls, natural gems and cut glass.



5 DIFFERENT MODELS AVAILABLE







ONLY 2.95€ each



Subscriber’s price: 2.50€ each

V&L LUXURY TABLE LINEN

Tablecloth and 6 napkins





Spectacular table linen designed by Victorio & Lucchino to dress your table.



Made in Spain with organic textiles.



Only 19.90€



Special Subscriber’s price: 18.90€

FRESHCO ECOLOGICAL GLASS BOTTLE

WITH SILICONE SLEEVE, AND GET 1 XXL SHOPPING BAG AND 4 FRUIT WEIGHING BAGS FREE





· Glass bottle with anti-shock silicone sleeve. Hygienic and reusable material. Capacity 475ml

· Foldable raffia bag. Reusable and easy to store. Dimensions: 45 x 35 x 20cm

· 4 polyester bags for weighing fruit, vegetables and pulses. Reusable and washable. 2 large and 2

medium

RRP 16.95€

ONLY 6.95€

Subscribers price: 5.95€

T’Estim aromatic infusions





Organic and local product with added social value

FOR ONLY 20.90€



MALLORCA PURA

chamomile - pennyroyal mint - lemon verbena





MALLORCA NATURAL



strong mint – relax – woman



Special Subscriber’s price: 19.90€. Price for both: 37.90€





Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

For more information or to reserve any of these events or offers please call 971 788 405 from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.