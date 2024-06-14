We are going to Aqualand!
Saturday 29 June at 10am
Spend a refreshing day at the most complete water park in Mallorca and enjoy its numerous attractions, with guaranteed fun on its most daring slides, themed pools and rapids. With children's area and rest areas! A park with a thousand experiences and all the adventure ready to go for an unforgettable day!
Call 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 1pm with your subscriber number to reserve your three free tickets!
Limited offer
RUBIBASIC BRACELETS - YOUR JEWELLERY, YOUR STYLE
Collection of handcrafted bracelets made with cultured pearls, natural gems and cut glass.
5 DIFFERENT MODELS AVAILABLE
ONLY 2.95€ each
Subscriber’s price: 2.50€ each
V&L LUXURY TABLE LINEN
Tablecloth and 6 napkins
Spectacular table linen designed by Victorio & Lucchino to dress your table.
Made in Spain with organic textiles.
Only 19.90€
Special Subscriber’s price: 18.90€
FRESHCO ECOLOGICAL GLASS BOTTLE
WITH SILICONE SLEEVE, AND GET 1 XXL SHOPPING BAG AND 4 FRUIT WEIGHING BAGS FREE
· Glass bottle with anti-shock silicone sleeve. Hygienic and reusable material. Capacity 475ml
· Foldable raffia bag. Reusable and easy to store. Dimensions: 45 x 35 x 20cm
· 4 polyester bags for weighing fruit, vegetables and pulses. Reusable and washable. 2 large and 2
medium
RRP 16.95€
ONLY 6.95€
Subscribers price: 5.95€
T’Estim aromatic infusions
Organic and local product with added social value
FOR ONLY 20.90€
MALLORCA PURA
chamomile - pennyroyal mint - lemon verbena
MALLORCA NATURAL
strong mint – relax – woman
Special Subscriber’s price: 19.90€. Price for both: 37.90€
Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX
For more information or to reserve any of these events or offers please call 971 788 405 from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.