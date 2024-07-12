The Podoactiva Palma Clinic is a unique facility on the island of Mallorca, with the most cutting-edge technology in the sector to treat all foot and biomechanical disorders. Its maximum objective is that through minimally invasive surgery and following the premise of maximum quality, excellence and the use of the latest advances, to provide definitive solutions to the different pathologies that arise. Podoactiva has a team of experts with more than 20 years experience in the surgical field and a facility of more than 200 square metres to attend to patients with the best comfort. Their motto, as the clinic's slogan says, is: "Walk well, live better".
Who hasn't heard of bunions or knows someone who suffers from them? Hallux valgus is a bone deformity that develops in the joint of the first metatarsal. It is estimated that up to 35% of the population has this ailment in their feet, although the vast majority of cases occur in women, as it is more common among those who wear closed and narrow shoes with heels on a daily basis. However, its appearance also has a clear genetic predisposition.
Bunions cause pain when walking or standing for long periods of time, due to the deformity in the big toe.
BRANDED CONTENT
Minimally Invasive Podiatric Surgery
Technique to treat bunions and other disorders and walk out of the surgery on foot
The Podoactiva Palma Clinic is a unique facility on the island of Mallorca, with the most cutting-edge technology in the sector to treat all foot and biomechanical disorders. Its maximum objective is that through minimally invasive surgery and following the premise of maximum quality, excellence and the use of the latest advances, to provide definitive solutions to the different pathologies that arise. Podoactiva has a team of experts with more than 20 years experience in the surgical field and a facility of more than 200 square metres to attend to patients with the best comfort. Their motto, as the clinic's slogan says, is: "Walk well, live better".