Excursion to La Calobra with paella

Friday 2nd August at 9.30 am.





Enjoy the charm of the north coast and the spectacular landscapes with Barcos Azules in a crossing that runs between Puerto de Sóller and La Calobra, with free time for a refreshing swim and lunch at La Calobra Restaturant with starters, paella, drinks and dessert. A very summery day to enjoy with the Club!



Price includes: Boat Port de Sóller - La Calobra - Port de Sóller and lunch.

Special price subscriber: 39.50€.

Price for children (3-11 years): 19.50€.



Information and reservations call 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm

PRAGUE LUXURY EXPERIENCE

From 23 to 27 September







Treat yourself to Prague in luxury! This intoxicating, culturally intense city offers a unique stay in the central 5* Eurostars Thalia Hotel, lunches in emblematic restaurants, dinner cruise under the illuminated bridges of the Vltava River, nightly black theatre show and many surprises that will enchant you.



We will start this unique experience in the charming Mala Strana district before walking through the ancient medieval streets of the Old Town, the Jewish Quarter and the New Town. The majestic Prague Castle overlooking the city from the top of the hill, St. Vitus Cathedral and the Golden Lane complete the comprehensive itineraries that will show you the countless treasures of this bohemian and elegant city. Our adventure will be completed with visits to sites of unsurpassed beauty. Cesky Krumlov, the most beautiful town in the Czech Republic, located in the region of South Bohemia, and the spa town of Karlovy Vary, with its thermal springs and its emblematic pastel-coloured buildings. All this accompanied by the best dishes of the tasty Czech cuisine.



Special Subscriber’s price: 1,290€



Includes: Return flights from Palma to Prague, 4 nights full board in 5* Eurostars Thalia Hotel, cruise with buffet dinner, Mala Strana tram, entrance to the Black Theatre in Prague, coach, local guide and travel insurance. Limited places.



Information and reservations call 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm



Organised by:





RUCKSACK COOL BAG

Insulated bag ideal for the beach, concerts, excursions, etc.







Available in 2 colours: Dark Navy or Sky Blue



ONLY 15.95€

Subscribers price: 14.95€



Information and orders call 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm

RUBIBASIC BRACELETS - YOUR JEWELLERY, YOUR STYLE

Collection of handcrafted bracelets made with cultured pearls, natural gems and cut glass.



5 DIFFERENT MODELS AVAILABLE







ONLY 2.95€ each



Subscriber’s price: 2.50€ each



For more information and orders call 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm



V&L LUXURY TABLE LINEN

Tablecloth and 6 napkins





Spectacular table linen designed by Victorio & Lucchino to dress your table.



Made in Spain with organic textiles.



Only 19.90€



Special Subscriber’s price: 18.90€



For more information and orders call 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm

FRESHCO ECOLOGICAL GLASS BOTTLE

WITH SILICONE SLEEVE, AND GET 1 XXL SHOPPING BAG AND 4 FRUIT WEIGHING BAGS FREE





· Glass bottle with anti-shock silicone sleeve. Hygienic and reusable material. Capacity 475ml

· Foldable raffia bag. Reusable and easy to store. Dimensions: 45 x 35 x 20cm

· 4 polyester bags for weighing fruit, vegetables and pulses. Reusable and washable. 2 large and 2

medium

RRP 16.95€

ONLY 6.95€

Subscribers price: 5.95€



For more information and orders call 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm

T’Estim aromatic infusions





Organic and local product with added social value

FOR ONLY 20.90€



MALLORCA PURA

chamomile - pennyroyal mint - lemon verbena





MALLORCA NATURAL



strong mint – relax – woman



Special Subscriber’s price: 19.90€. Price for both: 37.90€





Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Charge of 3€ for orders under 20€. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

For more information or to reserve any of these events or offers please call 971 788 405 from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.