TOP LAUNDRETTE/ dry cleaning business for sale in Palma. Tel. 626-811367.

ITEMS FOR SALE



TWO GOCYCLES for sale. 1 G3, 1,100 € and 1 G2, 1,000 €. In Portals. Tel. 0044-7460-303400.



BLACK LEATHER SOFA, 600 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





2-SEATER SOFA, beige, approx. 150x80cm, 220 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

ANTIQUE FURNITURE, small unit 80 €, large unit 120 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



WATER SKIS, various sets available, very good condition, 50 € each set. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



LOVELY ANTIQUE ARMCHAIR, white, 20 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



3-SEATER SOFA & PUFF, white, good condition, 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



3-SEATER TERRACE SOFA, 180cm x 80cm, plus matching coffee table, 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



OVAL DINING TABLE with 6 chairs, 180cm x 90cm), 800 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



FOUNTAIN imported from Asia, 55cm x 55cm x 145cm, 200 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available.



WOODEN DINING TABLE with chairs, 90cm x 90cm x 75cm extendable to 90cm x 180cm x 75cm, 200 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



GLASS FRAMED MIRROR, 100cm x 215cm, 600 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



DINING TABLE & FOUR CHAIRS, glass top, measures 150 x 78 x 75cm. 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

SERVICES

GARDENER, POOL, handy man looking for work. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.

REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, email: mallorcaexpressremovals@gmail.com

PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

OCEAN TV Satellite repairs, BBC signal solutions subscription free, refurbished Sky HD boxes, UK VPNS routers, legal UK IPTV. Call Sean 629-672553. Established 1996. oceanpalma.com

UK TV MALLORCA. Your No.1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Free Demo. Super fast fibre optic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes & cards available. 14 day catchup TV and video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want! Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566 or 871-253183. Email: skymallorca@gmail.com Established 1999.

CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: happy@mallorcaeasy.life



MALLORCA SOLUTIONS. Living in Mallorca and finding coping with endless paperwork or the Spanish language difficult? We have been assisting our residents and second homeowners of all nationalities since 2008 with all of their administration & insurance needs. NIE - Residency/visa applications - Business set up - Vehicle registration - Driving licence exchange & more! As insurance brokers, we offer all types of insurance cover: Health - Home - Business - Vehicle – Boat. Call us on 971-131644 or send us an email to admin@mallorcasolutions.com





KNOX DESIGN HOMESTORE is an excellent option for your interior decoration. Within the store you will find a huge range of tableware, linens, cushions, art, sofas, chairs, beds, tables, outdoor terrace furniture, sunbeds and loungers, and much more. Knox Design also has the largest range of fabric and wallpaper samples in Mallorca which you can browse at your leisure. Their staff team all speak excellent English. Highly recommended by many of our readers. Call them on 971-693092.



MALLORCA WINDOWS: Aluminium, uPVC, timber - Windows, Glass Curtains, Doors, Mosquito Nets, Shutters, Glass Railings, Bi-folds, Sun Blinds. Call us for a no-obligation quote, 695-420635 Craig Dickson. www.mallorca-windows.com



ANGELS NURSING & BABYSITTING AGENCY. Sally Luxmore. Island-wide babysitting services and holiday nannies plus professional nurses and carers. Telephone 971-691187; Mobile: 619-070100; Email: info@angelsnursingagency.com



24 HOUR CARE MALLORCA. Specialists in domiciliary and live-in care. Give your loved ones quality care you can trust. Our professional bilingual team of Carers and Nannies provide service all over the Island at your home, hotel, villa or hospital. Call 682-363724; email: info@caremallorca.com. Website: www.caremallorca.com



BODHANA WELLNESS CENTRE. Bodhana is a haven to relax for body and soul, with highly trained therapists on hand 7 days a week offering a wide variety of treatments, to massage away painful muscles, ease tension, and generally promote well-being. Therapists are always on call to accommodate spontaneous bookings and walk-in clients. Mobile therapists also available for home and boat visits, specialising in the highest standard of holistic treatments. Gift vouchers for that special someone. Open 9am-8pm during the week and 11am-7pm on weekends. Puerto Portals Centre Tel. 639-935775; email: info@bodhana.com



DENISE BEAUTY AND PROFESSIONAL CARE. Prepare your skin for summer, deep cleansing, nourishing & anti ageing facials, manicures, pedicures, shellac waxing, massages and much more. Top quality branded products by highly trained beauticians. Ctra. Palma – Andratx 43, Local 16. Opposite the Pharmacy, Portals Nous, Calvia. Tel. 971-677136.



TIP TOP MALLORCA. 35 years installing top quality awnings, blinds, windows, aluminium products. Official distributor & installer of Markilux and Corradi. www.tiptopmallorca.com Pasaje 19 de Marzo. 10 & 11, Poligono Son Bugadelles, Santa Ponsa, Calvia. Tel. 971-693004. Email: info@tiptoptoldos.com

MISCELLANEOUS

SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com

FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. Unfortunately we cannot offer instantly a new home to all the animals who end up in our care. Therefore we call upon all of the responsible, caring, animal lovers to help us out, to either adopt or foster an animal even if it is for a short period of time, until a new owner can be found. www.feliz-animal.com Tel. 676-366814.

HAVE YOU GOT SOME spare time on your hands? Would you like to meet new friends? Would you like to make a contribution to the wellbeing of others? We are hoping to welcome some new volunteers to our team to continue to raise funds to support those affected by cancer. If you have some time to spare between 10am and 2pm on any day(s) from Monday to Saturday then we'd love to hear from you. Please call Angela at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622.

AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.



ADVERTISING HOTLINE! To place an advert quickly and easily call 971-788405 with your text and Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card details.



AAMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 623-994744.



PROPERTY FOR SALE



SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE in Playa de Muro, 164 m² living area on two floors, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroons and garden. Price: 495,000 €.

REDUCED! AMAZING HOUSE IN SANTA PONSA with Tramuntana views. 250 m² living area, 850 m² plot. Price reduced to 1,500,000 €. Email info@fsmallorca.com for more details.



REDUCED! TOP BARGAIN! Building on the centre of Felanitx, townhouse to renovate, 385 m² living area. Price: 495,000 €. Email info@fsmallorca.com for more details.





REDUCED! IMPRESSIVE GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT with garden in Porto Pi area (Palma) with very high qualities (only 6 neighbours). 170 m² + 80 m² garden. 2 parking spaces and 2 storage areas and pool. Price: 1,200,000 €. Email info@fsmallorca.com for more details.

ADVERTISE IN THIS SECTION

If you have something you wish to sell, are looking for something to buy, have a service or property for sale etc. and want to be included in this section please contact Cathy on 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.