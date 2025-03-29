The Best Law Firm in Mallorca

For many people, Mallorca is more than a destination—it’s a dream. A place to build a new life, invest in a second home, retire under the sun, or run a business with international reach. But navigating legal matters in a foreign country can quickly turn that dream into a bureaucratic labyrinth—unless you have the right legal partner by your side.

At Castell.law, we are proud to be recognised as one of the leading law firms in Mallorca. With over 20 years of experience, we specialise in providing international clients with expert legal support that is precise, proactive, and personal.

Why Mallorca Needs the Right Legal Partner

Mallorca’s beauty, lifestyle, and strategic location attract people from all over the world. But buying property, relocating, or setting up life on the island comes with significant legal challenges—especially for non-Spanish residents.

Local regulations, land classifications, foreign investment laws, inheritance complexities, and the nuances of immigration processes require in-depth knowledge of Spanish and Balearic law, combined with international legal awareness.

That’s where Castell.law makes the difference. We don’t just know the system—we know how to make it work for you.

Real Estate Law — Investing in Mallorca with Total Legal Certainty

Mallorca’s property market is dynamic and highly sought after, but it is not without risks. Buyers—particularly foreign investors—need to be aware of zoning restrictions, rural property issues, debts attached to properties, and building permits. Even minor oversights can lead to costly delays or legal disputes.

At Castell.law, our real estate law services cover every legal aspect of property transactions, including:

Legal due diligence and land registry checks

Urban and rural land use analysis

Drafting and reviewing private contracts

Tax optimisation and fiscal planning

Legal representation during signing

Coordination with notaries, architects and surveyors

Post-sale registrations and protection of your legal title

Whether you are purchasing a luxury villa, a finca in the countryside, an investment apartment in Palma, or a new construction project, we are your legal shield. We make sure your purchase is safe, your ownership is clean, and your investment is future-proof.

Our extensive experience with international buyers means we know how to anticipate your concerns, explain everything clearly in your language, and simplify the process without cutting legal corners.

Immigration Law — Your Legal Pathway to Life in Mallorca

Relocating to Mallorca can be life-changing—but it requires proper legal planning and precise paperwork. Spain has multiple immigration pathways, but each has strict criteria, deadlines, and documentation requirements. Many applicants struggle or face delays simply because they weren’t guided properly.

At Castell.law, our immigration law services provide expert guidance on:

Digital Nomad Visa

Non-Lucrative Visa

EU Family Member Residency

Work and Entrepreneur Visas

Residency renewals and appeals

Obtaining Spanish nationality

We manage your application from start to finish: from analysing your eligibility, preparing the necessary documents, liaising with Spanish immigration offices, and representing you before consulates or local authorities.

Our clients choose us because we bring clarity to a complex process, and because we work fast, efficiently and with absolute legal security.

More Than Just Property and Immigration Law

While real estate and immigration are two of our core specialisations, Castell.law offers a wide range of legal services designed to cover every aspect of life and investment in Mallorca. Our clients benefit from integrated legal advice across the following areas: