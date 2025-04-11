Mallorca Bulletin Reader Offers

Guided tour of El Terreno, a neighbourhood to (re)discover

Friday 9th May at 5.30pm

Artists and intellectuals have passed through El Terreno and have been inspired by the area and captured it in their works. This is the case of Santiago Rusiñol, Gertrude Stein, George Bernanos and Camilo Jose Cela, among many others. In this guided tour (in Spanish) we will be accompanied by the tourist guide and historian Xisco Maques, with over twenty years experience in cultural routes. He will show us the transformation of a dynamic neighbourhood, which was born in the 19th century as a summer resort for Palma's upper class, moved to become a refuge for bohemians during the 20th century and was reinvented as a leisure area some years later.

Special Subscriber’s price: 8€

Can Prunera Museum on Soller Train



Visit Can Prunera Museum with a trip on the Sóller Train

Friday 25th April at 9.45am

We will start the day by meeting at the station to catch the historic Sóller train, which will take us to the charming village of Sóller. A journey through mountains and valleys, covered with orange and olive trees, with breathtaking views of the Serra de Tramuntana. Arriving in Soller, we will go to the Can Prunera Museum, which presents an innovative cultural project under the slogan ‘Space for art, creativity and thought’, where Quico Maura, head of education, will be waiting for us for a guided tour in which we will discover this jewel of modernism, where art and nature merge in perfect harmony. A journey through the history and the works of great masters such as Miró, Matisse and Kandinsky. Inaugurated in 1911, it reflects the essence of Sóller and houses important collections from the 19th century to the present day.

Special price for subscriber’s: 26€

