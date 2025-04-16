Take a look at what's on offer in our Classifieds this week!



FIAT PANDA 1.2. One owner from new, 2014, only 42,000 kms, in very good condition. New TVA and Service. New tryes. 3,900 € o.n.o. Santa Ponsa. Contact 0044-7534-638866.

BUSINESSES FOR SALE

BUSINESS FOR SALE: Popular Language school in north of Mallorca, English Spanish, 15 years records. Owner retiring. Please call 615-679550.

BOATS FOR SALE



1998 MONTEREY MERCRUISER 235 for sale. 5 litre Mercruiser inboard. Ladder, shower, auto anchor, depth gauge, cabin, sunbathing platform. Service history. One owner since 2002. New engine 2013. Fully serviced this year and has had new exhaust, starter motor, depth gauge and propeller. Brilliant day boat. Runs great. Can be viewed in Santa Ponsa Marina. Genuine reason for Sale 12,995 €. Phone John on 0044-7804-087945 or email john.mccall338@gmail.com

MOORINGS FOR SALE

18 METRE MOORING available for long term rental in Marina Puerto Portals. For more information or other sizes contact Prime Moorings on 661-539555: info@primemoorings.es; www.primemoorings.es

8 METRE MOORING to rent in Puerto Portals. For more information contact Prime Moorings on 661-539555: info@primemoorings.es; www.primemoorings.es

ITEMS FOR SALE



BOARDMAN RACE BIKE 55 cm, very good condition, 350 €. WhatsApp for photos, Santa Ponsa area 0035-3872-556072.



2 SEATER & 3 SEATER SOFAS, beige, as new condition, 2 seater: 400 €, 3 seater: 600 €, both sofas together: 900 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

1 EURO SALE NOW ON at Calanova Cancer Charity Shop, 356 Joan Miro, San Agustin. Please pop by and grab yourself a true bargain and support our local Cancer Charities at the same time. Plenty of bargains to be had on all clothes for both men and ladies, jackets, coats, shoes, bags, scarves etc. Open 10am- 2pm Monday to Saturday.

LARGE SELECTION OF BEDS available. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

LOTS OF LOVELY BRIC-A-BRAC available. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



SWEDISH VINTAGE glass top dining table and 6 chairs, 800 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



OVAL DINING TABLE with 6 chairs, 180cm x 90cm), 600 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

SERVICES

ISPBLUEGARTENBAU S.L. We carry out construction and home renovation work. Demolition and rubble removal to landfill. Tiling and wall tiling in bathrooms and kitchens. Cobblestone floors and terraces, bathtub replacements for showers, waterproofing of terraces. Partition walls and ceilings, plasterboard. Plastering and mortar coating for exterior walls. Concrete slabs. Plot enclosures and blocks and masonry. Waterproofing and thermal insulation installation on roofs and terraces. Tel. 622-000361.

PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

UK TV MALLORCA. Your No.1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Free Demo. Super fast fibre optic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes & cards available. 14 day catchup TV and video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want! Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566 or 871-253183. Email: skymallorca@gmail.com Established 1999.

CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: happy@mallorcaeasy.life



MALLORCA SOLUTIONS. Living in Mallorca and finding coping with endless paperwork or the Spanish language difficult? We have been assisting our residents and second homeowners of all nationalities since 2008 with all of their administration & insurance needs. NIE - Residency/visa applications - Business set up - Vehicle registration - Driving licence exchange & more! As insurance brokers, we offer all types of insurance cover: Health - Home - Business - Vehicle – Boat. Call us on 971-131644 or send us an email to admin@mallorcasolutions.com





KNOX DESIGN HOMESTORE is an excellent option for your interior decoration. Within the store you will find a huge range of tableware, linens, cushions, art, sofas, chairs, beds, tables, outdoor terrace furniture, sunbeds and loungers, and much more. Knox Design also has the largest range of fabric and wallpaper samples in Mallorca which you can browse at your leisure. Their staff team all speak excellent English. Highly recommended by many of our readers. Call them on 971-693092.



MALLORCA WINDOWS: Aluminium, uPVC, timber - Windows, Glass Curtains, Doors, Mosquito Nets, Shutters, Glass Railings, Bi-folds, Sun Blinds. Call us for a no-obligation quote, 695-420635 Craig Dickson. www.mallorca-windows.com



ANGELS NURSING & BABYSITTING AGENCY. Sally Luxmore. Island-wide babysitting services and holiday nannies plus professional nurses and carers. Telephone 971-691187; Mobile: 619-070100; Email: info@angelsnursingagency.com



24 HOUR CARE MALLORCA. Specialists in domiciliary and live-in care. Give your loved ones quality care you can trust. Our professional bilingual team of Carers and Nannies provide service all over the Island at your home, hotel, villa or hospital. Call 682-363724; email: info@caremallorca.com. Website: www.caremallorca.com



DENISE BEAUTY AND PROFESSIONAL CARE. Prepare your skin for summer, deep cleansing, nourishing & anti ageing facials, manicures, pedicures, shellac waxing, massages and much more. Top quality branded products by highly trained beauticians. Ctra. Palma – Andratx 43, Local 16. Opposite the Pharmacy, Portals Nous, Calvia. Tel. 971-677136.



TIP TOP MALLORCA. 35 years installing top quality awnings, blinds, windows, aluminium products. Official distributor & installer of Markilux and Corradi. www.tiptopmallorca.com Pasaje 19 de Marzo. 10 & 11, Poligono Son Bugadelles, Santa Ponsa, Calvia. Tel. 971-693004. Email: info@tiptoptoldos.com

MISCELLANEOUS

SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com

SPRING MARKET! The Cala Nova Cancer Charity is holding a Spring Market on Saturday 24th May from 11am to 4pm at the Cala Nova Sailing Club San Agustin (just across the road from the Charity Shop). There will be various stalls with cakes, crafts, gifts etc. and entertainment. Food and drinks available. If you are interested in having a stall or for further information please contact Angela on 609-848622.

AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.



ADVERTISING HOTLINE! To place an advert quickly and easily call 971-788405 with your text and Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card details.



AAMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 623-994744.



PROPERTY FOR SALE



SPECIAL FOR INVESTORS. 2 plots in Genova (Palma). 2 adjoining plots with sea view and excavated land. 1,200 m². Price 2,200,000 €. Email info@fsmallorca.com for more details.





REDUCED! IMPRESSIVE renovated and furnished palace in the centre of Palma. 340 m² with inner courtyard, parking and 4 bedrooms, 4 bathroons and guet toilet. Price: 2,300,000 €. Email info@fsmallorca.com for more details.



PRICE REDUCED! TOP BARGAIN! Building on the centre of Felanitx, townhouse to renovate, 385 m² living area. Price: 395,000 €. Email info@fsmallorca.com for more details.

REDUCED! IMPRESSIVE GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT with garden in Porto Pi area (Palma) with very high qualities (only 6 neighbours). 170 m² + 80 m² garden. 2 parking spaces and 2 storage areas and pool. Price: 1,200,000 €. Email info@fsmallorca.com for more details.

