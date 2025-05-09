Mallorca Bulletin Reader Offers

Marineland
Saturday 24th May at 10am
Family fun with your Club! Enjoy an unforgettable day out at MARINELAND and delve into the terrestrial and marine animal world of the different species that inhabit the park. You will get to know all the characteristics and curiosities of dolphins, seals, penguins, sea lions and exotic animals.
Adult entrance with buffet menu: 14.99€
Child entrance with buffet menu: 7.99€
The buffet menu includes, at the subscriber's choice: main course (pasta, pizza, hamburger, kebab), beverage (soft drink, beer or water) and dessert.
Reservations on 971-788405. Limited places
Guided Tour of the Can Vivot Stately Home
Friday 23rd May at 4pm
We invite you to a guided tour of one of the largest buildings of civil architecture in Palma, declared a historic-artistic monument in 1973 and a site of cultural interest in 1995. In this visit, guided by the owner of this beautiful property, we will discover a magnificent example of Mallorcan stately architecture, with its important stone façade and four characteristic interior patios. Its structure harmonises gothic and renaissance elements, enriched with decorative details that reflect the historical richness of the building.
Special price for subscriber’s: 10€
Titan Knife Set
Made of stainless steel, non-stick coating and an ergonomic handle for safety and comfort.
Price: 15.95€
Special price for subscribers: 14.95€
Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405,
SELECTION OF GLASS PYREX OVENWARE
28cm loaf dish
30x20cm oval dish
27cm tart dish
6.95€ per dish
Subscriber’s price: 5.95€ each dish or 14.95€ for the set
EXCLUSIVE SELECTION OF CHOPPING BOARDS
Ideal for cutting or serving.
Made from natural materials such as marble extract and bamboo.
Individual board 9.95€
Set of 2 15.95€
Subscriber’s price: Individual: 8.95€
Set of 2: 14.95€
RUCKSACK COOL BAG
Insulated bag ideal for the beach, concerts, excursions, etc.
Available in 2 colours: Dark Navy or Sky Blue
ONLY 15.95€
Subscribers price: 14.95€
RUBIBASIC BRACELETS - YOUR JEWELLERY, YOUR STYLE
Collection of handcrafted bracelets made with cultured pearls, natural gems and cut glass.
5 DIFFERENT MODELS AVAILABLE
ONLY 2.95€ each
Subscriber’s price: 2.50€ each
V&L LUXURY TABLE LINEN
Tablecloth and 6 napkins
Spectacular table linen designed by Victorio & Lucchino to dress your table.
Made in Spain with organic textiles.
Only 19.90€
Special Subscriber’s price: 18.90€
