Mallorca Bulletin Reader Offers

Sabora by Castey ecological container set
Light and stackable
Hermetic seal
Freezer and dishwasher-safe
Special valve for microwaves
4 sizes: 450ml / 850ml / 1400ml / 2250ml
Only 16.95€
Special price for subscriber’s: 15.95€
Reserve your set by calling 971-788405.
Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX
Visit to the Génova caves and lunch
Thursday 5th June at 12 noon
We offer you a unique experience where nature and gastronomy go hand in hand. We will start with a fantastic visit to the Génova Caves, a hidden treasure under the city, where stalactites and stalagmites form a landscape worthy of another planet. After the visit, a delicious paella with drink and dessert awaits us. Don't miss it!
Special subscriber’s price: 25€
Reservations on 971-788405
Limited places
Titan Knife Set
Made of stainless steel, non-stick coating and an ergonomic handle for safety and comfort.
Price: 15.95€
Special price for subscribers: 14.95€
Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405,
Delivery by Mensajeria Responsable or NACEX.
SELECTION OF GLASS PYREX OVENWARE
28cm loaf dish
30x20cm oval dish
27cm tart dish
6.95€ per dish
Subscriber’s price: 5.95€ each dish or 14.95€ for the set
Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX
EXCLUSIVE SELECTION OF CHOPPING BOARDS
Ideal for cutting or serving.
Made from natural materials such as marble extract and bamboo.
Individual board 9.95€
Set of 2 15.95€
Subscriber’s price: Individual: 8.95€
Set of 2: 14.95€
Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX
RUCKSACK COOL BAG
Insulated bag ideal for the beach, concerts, excursions, etc.
Available in 2 colours: Dark Navy or Sky Blue
ONLY 15.95€
Subscribers price: 14.95€
Information and orders call 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm
RUBIBASIC BRACELETS - YOUR JEWELLERY, YOUR STYLE
Collection of handcrafted bracelets made with cultured pearls, natural gems and cut glass.
5 DIFFERENT MODELS AVAILABLE
ONLY 2.95€ each
Subscriber’s price: 2.50€ each
For more information and orders call 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm
V&L LUXURY TABLE LINEN
Tablecloth and 6 napkins
Spectacular table linen designed by Victorio & Lucchino to dress your table.
Made in Spain with organic textiles.
Only 19.90€
Special Subscriber’s price: 18.90€
For more information and orders call 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm
For more information or to reserve any of these events or offers please call 971 788 405 from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.