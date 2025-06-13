Mallorca Bulletin Reader Offers

Prepare yourself for a great day of Tennis!

Monday 23rd June at 12pm



The Bulletin is serving up an ace for tennis fans so that you can enjoy the best of the game with a big discount. Our friends at the Mallorca Country Club are offering you the opportunity of seeing some of the biggest names in the world game at a big discount on Monday June 23 at the ATP Championships which will be in full swing. For just pack total: 48.60€ you can enjoy a day of top tennis with access to all the courts and a free drink and an Italian style snack. See Casper Ruud, Gael Monfils, Ben Shelton and our very own Jaume Munar in action with a big discount.

Book now by email to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es or WhatsApp 683 278 706 with your payment details (card number and expiry date only).

The ATP Championships in Santa Ponsa are a warm-up for Wimbledon later this month. Last year Sir Richard Branson was one of the spectators so some of the big names are not only on the court. Get booking because places are limited.

Discover new emotions at AQUALAND

Saturday 28th June at 10am

The largest water park in Mallorca with the best plan to enjoy the fun of its attractions. Thrilling twists and turns, speed spirals, swimming pools and children's areas will make for an exciting day at Aqualand El Arenal. Exclusive for subscribers of the printed edition.

Book your two tickets by email stating your name and subscriber number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es

Only requests received by email and confirmed by the Subscriber's Club will be attended.

Limited tickets.

Visit to the Portopí Lighthouse



Thursday 19 June at 12pm

We propose a guided visit to the Portopí Lighthouse, the second oldest lighthouse in Spain and one of the oldest in the world in operation. Already mentioned in a document from the year 1300, this lighthouse has a fascinating history linked to the Mallorcan monarchy, the defence of the port and the evolution of maritime signalling. Discover its history and how it works today.

To register WhatsApp your name and subscriber number to 683-278706

Limited places

Guided tour of El Molinar



Friday 27 June at 6pm

We invite you to discover the history and charm of this unique neighbourhood on a guided tour with historian and tour guide Xisco Marquès, who has more than twenty years of experience in cultural routes.

The area we know as El Molinar is one of Palma's most popular neighbourhoods for its beautiful promenade, its gastronomic offer and its characteristic buildings. But El Molinar is not just one, there are several Molinares, each with its own name: El Primer Molinar, El Portitxol, Sa Roqueta, Ses Figueres Baixes, El Segon Molinar, Es Rotlet... and each one has a story to tell.

Special price for subscribers: 8€

Reservations by WhatsApp to 683-278706

Sabora by Castey ecological container set



Light and stackable

Hermetic seal

Freezer and dishwasher-safe

Special valve for microwaves

4 sizes: 450ml / 850ml / 1400ml / 2250ml

Only 16.95€

Special price for subscriber’s: 15.95€

Reserve your set by calling 971-788405.

Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

Titan Knife Set



Made of stainless steel, non-stick coating and an ergonomic handle for safety and comfort.

Price: 15.95€

Special price for subscribers: 14.95€

Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405,

Delivery by Mensajeria Responsable or NACEX.

SELECTION OF GLASS PYREX OVENWARE

28cm loaf dish

30x20cm oval dish

27cm tart dish

6.95€ per dish

Subscriber’s price: 5.95€ each dish or 14.95€ for the set

Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

EXCLUSIVE SELECTION OF CHOPPING BOARDS

Ideal for cutting or serving.

Made from natural materials such as marble extract and bamboo.

Individual board 9.95€

Set of 2 15.95€

Subscriber’s price: Individual: 8.95€

Set of 2: 14.95€



Free delivery to your home for orders over 20€, by calling 971 788 405. Delivery by Mensajería Responsable and NACEX

RUCKSACK COOL BAG

Insulated bag ideal for the beach, concerts, excursions, etc.

Available in 2 colours: Dark Navy or Sky Blue

ONLY 15.95€

Subscribers price: 14.95€

Information and orders call 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm

RUBIBASIC BRACELETS - YOUR JEWELLERY, YOUR STYLE

Collection of handcrafted bracelets made with cultured pearls, natural gems and cut glass.

5 DIFFERENT MODELS AVAILABLE





ONLY 2.95€ each

Subscriber’s price: 2.50€ each

For more information and orders call 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm



V&L LUXURY TABLE LINEN

Tablecloth and 6 napkins



Spectacular table linen designed by Victorio & Lucchino to dress your table.

Made in Spain with organic textiles.

Only 19.90€

Special Subscriber’s price: 18.90€

For more information and orders call 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm

