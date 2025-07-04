Take a look at what's on offer in our Classifieds this week!

15 METRE MOORING for sale in Marina Puerto Portals. For more information or other sizes contact Prime Moorings on 661-539555: info@primemoorings.es; www.primemoorings.es

8 METRE MOORING for sale in Puerto Portals. For more information contact Prime Moorings on 661-539555: info@primemoorings.es; www.primemoorings.es

ITEMS FOR SALE



FOR SALE: Brand new boxing punchbag with separate wall bracket, never used, still in box. 70 € for both. Call 649-477314.



EXTENDABLE DINING TABLE & 6 chairs, glass table and white chairs. 330 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



LOVELY TABLE LAMP, 25 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



DINING TABLE & 6 chairs, white table and light grey charis. 400 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



REDUCED TO CLEAR! 3-seater leather sofa, good condition, 200 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





REDUCED! Oval dining table with 6 chairs, 180cm x 90cm. Now only 400 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

LOOKING FOR FURNITURE? Why not pop along to the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Furniture Shop. A wide variety of furniture available: Beds, dining tables, coffee tables, chairs, storage units and cupboards, paintings and pictures, armchairs and sofas. You will also find a wide selection of mattresses available. Come and have a look for yourself. You will find us at Avenida Joan Miro 358, just along the road from the Charity Shop in San Agustin or call Angela on 609-848622.

LOTS OF LOVELY BRIC-A-BRAC available. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

SERVICES

POOL, GARDEN maintenance, cleaning. 15 € per hour. Please WhatsApp 633-664033.

PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

MOBILITY AIDS. We have various items to help with mobility, if you are in need of a wheelchair, crutches, or other mobility equipment give us a call. All we ask is for a donation to our charity. Calanova Cancer Charity Shop, San Agustin. For further information please contact Angela on 609-848622.

UK TV MALLORCA. Your No.1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Free Demo. Super fast fibre optic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes & cards available. 14 day catchup TV and video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want! Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566 or 871-253183. Email: skymallorca@gmail.com Established 1999.

CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: happy@mallorcaeasy.life



MALLORCA SOLUTIONS. Living in Mallorca and finding coping with endless paperwork or the Spanish language difficult? We have been assisting our residents and second homeowners of all nationalities since 2008 with all of their administration & insurance needs. NIE - Residency/visa applications - Business set up - Vehicle registration - Driving licence exchange & more! As insurance brokers, we offer all types of insurance cover: Health - Home - Business - Vehicle – Boat. Call us on 971-131644 or send us an email to admin@mallorcasolutions.com



KNOX DESIGN HOMESTORE is an excellent option for your interior decoration. Within the store you will find a huge range of tableware, linens, cushions, art, sofas, chairs, beds, tables, outdoor terrace furniture, sunbeds and loungers, and much more. Knox Design also has the largest range of fabric and wallpaper samples in Mallorca which you can browse at your leisure. Their staff team all speak excellent English. Highly recommended by many of our readers. Call them on 971-693092.



MALLORCA WINDOWS: Aluminium, uPVC, timber - Windows, Glass Curtains, Doors, Mosquito Nets, Shutters, Glass Railings, Bi-folds, Sun Blinds. Call us for a no-obligation quote, 695-420635 Craig Dickson. www.mallorca-windows.com



ANGELS NURSING & BABYSITTING AGENCY. Sally Luxmore. Island-wide babysitting services and holiday nannies plus professional nurses and carers. Telephone 971-691187; Mobile: 619-070100; Email: info@angelsnursingagency.com



24 HOUR CARE MALLORCA. Specialists in domiciliary and live-in care. Give your loved ones quality care you can trust. Our professional bilingual team of Carers and Nannies provide service all over the Island at your home, hotel, villa or hospital. Call 682-363724; email: info@caremallorca.com. Website: www.caremallorca.com



DENISE BEAUTY AND PROFESSIONAL CARE. Prepare your skin for summer, deep cleansing, nourishing & anti ageing facials, manicures, pedicures, shellac waxing, massages and much more. Top quality branded products by highly trained beauticians. Ctra. Palma – Andratx 43, Local 16. Opposite the Pharmacy, Portals Nous, Calvia. Tel. 971-677136.



TIP TOP MALLORCA. 35 years installing top quality awnings, blinds, windows, aluminium products. Official distributor & installer of Markilux and Corradi. www.tiptopmallorca.com Pasaje 19 de Marzo. 10 & 11, Poligono Son Bugadelles, Santa Ponsa, Calvia. Tel. 971-693004. Email: info@tiptoptoldos.com

MISCELLANEOUS

SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com

AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.



ADVERTISING HOTLINE! To place an advert quickly and easily call 971-788405 with your text and Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card details.



AAMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 623-994744.



PROPERTY FOR SALE



FINCA IN SANTANYI, Plot: 14,776 m², living area: 679.23 m². Price: 2,500,000 €, Price renovated: 4,500,000 €. Email info@fsmallorca.com for more details.



NEWLY RENOVATED HOUSE in Costa de la Calma. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathroons and swimming pool. 5 minutes from the beach. 207 m² living area and 680 m² plot. Price: 1,890,000 €. Appraisal value: 2,250,000€. Email info@fsmallorca.com for more details.



REDUCED! IMPRESSIVE renovated and furnished palace in the centre of Palma. 340 m² with inner courtyard, parking and 4 bedrooms, 4 bathroons and guet toilet. Price: 2,650,000 €. Email info@fsmallorca.com for more details.

REDUCED! IMPRESSIVE GROUND FLOOR APARTMENT with garden in Porto Pi area (Palma) with very high qualities (only 6 neighbours). 170 m² + 80 m² garden. 2 parking spaces and 2 storage areas and pool. Price: 1,200,000 €. Email info@fsmallorca.com for more details.

