Dr. Nuria Prieto is a specialist in Orthodontics and Aesthetic Dentistry, she took on the challenge of running her own clinic five years ago.

International training and work experience. She has lived and worked as a dentist in England, Ireland and Finland.

We contacted her to find out more about her clinic and the state of the profession.

What dental services do you offer in your practice?

We cover all the necessary treatments to achieve complete oral health and, at the same time, improve the aesthetics of our patients' smiles. Apart from orthodontics and aesthetic dental treatments, I have a team of professionals with whom I work daily so that the patient can enjoy everything from a painless cleaning or filling to radical changes in their smile. Nowadays, there are dental clinics everywhere and they all put in implants, or say they do veneers, but the difference is in treating each patient in a personal way. Understanding the needs of each patient and empathising is paramount to success, and these are values that characterise our work.

You mentioned that one of your two specialists is Orthodontics, what do you think of the invisible treatments that are increasingly being advertised on social media?

You have to be very careful. Recently the press and television have warned of the dangers of poor quality orthodontics. Moving teeth is a simple procedure when done by specialists, on an individual basis. The problem is that there is a lot of publicity for people to ask for treatments on the internet, without diagnosis or follow-up of the case. They move teeth that are not healthy or have other underlying problems. Many people have lost their teeth, and their money, because they believe these advertisements. It is very serious.

And as a dental specialist, tell us, is it very expensive to get a beautiful smile?

Not any more. This is my speciality: creating beautiful smiles in a simple way, without damaging the teeth and without the need for a lot of treatment. Of course, there are expensive and very aggressive techniques for teeth, which grind them down and leave them small to put porcelain, but I am not in favour of this. I believe that preserving your own teeth is important. I use effective whitening and I do smile design with composite, which is a much more conservative technique for your health and much more affordable for your pocket.

Do you think there has been a change in people's mentality in terms of dental aesthetics in the new generations?

Once a patient told me when she saw her new smile, that what I had done was ‘magic’ and she hugged me excitedly because she never thought she could get her dream smile. She took a picture of it and uploaded it to all her networks. This made me think that perhaps young people are very influenced by social networks and they need to be reminded that what is shown is not always real. The important thing is that if they want to improve their aesthetics, they should come to us. Many are surprised to see how by improving the health of their teeth, so does their smile, without having

to resort to certain treatments that are irreversible.

What is the typical patient who comes to your practice?

I have everything. From patients who just want a check-up and we do it for free, to patients who need a lot of treatment. Patients who come with problems that other clinics have not been able to solve, or with traumas and fears from bad experiences in the past. I feel very proud because my patients are loyal. They come to my clinic with the peace of mind of knowing that they are well cared for and they are the ones who recommend me to their family and friends. For me it is a satisfaction that motivates me every day.

So, do you think the population is still afraid of the dentist?

Many people do. They have had bad experiences and that is not pleasant. For me, making the patient come to the clinic and feel comfortable, calm and understand that what we are going to do is the best for them in particular, is the basis for eliminating their stress. That's why I recommend that patients come for check-ups before serious problems arise, to increase their peace of mind. Just as I recommend that children get used to going to the dentist and don't see it as a trauma. Confidence overcomes fear.

Speaking of children, what recommendations would you give to parents who want to promote good oral health in their children from an early age?

Good habits. Nutrition, hygiene and dental check-ups. Nutrition is fundamental. Nowadays a large proportion of foods and drinks are flooded with sugar. We would be surprised if we read the labels of everyday foods. Good daily hygiene. We have a prevention programme for children in which we teach them and their parents to brush their teeth correctly, which is basic but rarely done. And routine check-ups at the clinic. This makes it easier for the child not to be afraid, and prevents many dental and bite problems, which are sometimes more complex to treat later in adulthood.

And speaking of complexity, to what extent have technological advances made the work of dentists easier and reduced the costs of interventions in recent times?

The latest technology has helped us to be able to diagnose and plan better, to be more precise and therefore more conservative in our treatments. This also greatly reduces the price and waiting times

and long and expensive treatments such as orthodontics or implant treatments. Patients deserve to be kept up to date because dentistry is advancing rapidly.

