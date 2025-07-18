More precise surgical approach with the support of robotic surgery at Clínica Rotger

The Da Vinci Xi Robot offers multiple advantages in terms of precision, image quality with magnified and three-dimensional vision. The robotic arms perfect the doctor’s pulse and thanks to their ability to rotate 360º they allow access to anatomically complex areas, providing better guarantees in terms of patient safety in different surgical specialities such as Urology, Gynaecology, General Digestive Surgery and Otolaryngology.

Dr. Marta de la Cruz, Coordinator of the Robotic Surgery Unit at Clinica Rotger and Hospital Quirónsalud Palmaplanas

Prostate surgery with robotic assistance

One of the interventions with the most scientific evidence and medical consensus regarding its proven benefits is prostate cancer surgery with a robotic approach. According to Dr. Marta de la Cruz, “the

Robot allows the removal of prostate cancer with a minimally invasive technique and in a more precise way than other options, thus reducing the risk of adverse effects such as incontinence and erectile

dysfunction that negatively affect the quality of life of patients”.

Advantages of robotic surgery in prostate cancer surgery

● Reduced risk of complications

● Less blood loss and less need for transfusions.

● Reduced risk of infections

● Fewer days with catheter

● Reduced pain

● Shorter hospital stay

● Quicker return to normal activity

● Better preservation of erectile function and control of urination

Robotic Gynaecology Interventions

Dr. Anna Torrent, explains that in Robotic Gynaecology interventions: “The patient suffers less trauma to their tissues, generally also less blood loss and consequently, experiences a decrease in postoperative pain requiring fewer days of hospital stay”.

Pioneering interventions in general digestive surgery

At Clínica Rotger, Dr. Antonio de Lacy was the first specialist to perform highly complex surgery with the Da Vinci Xi robot. Doctors José María Muñoz and José Manuel Olea, for their part, have performed pioneering robotic approaches in the Balearic Islands, such as the first robotic TAMIS, which allows for robot-assisted surgery on rectal cancer through the anus. As well as the first robotic gastric bypass in the islands, or the first approach to achalasia using robotic surgery.

Robotic surgery for the management of sleep apnoea

A patient is considered to have Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Syndrome (OSAS) when during the night he or she stops breathing repeatedly for 10 or more seconds. Dr. Pedro Sarría of Clínica Rotger’s

Otorhinolaryngology service reminds us that: “Sleep apnoea has very important implications in terms of the quality of sleep, but it can also affect the cardiovascular, neuropsychic and metabolic levels”.

The sleep apnoea intervention consists of bringing forward the muscles at the base of the tongue. This creates sufficient space in the upper part of the oral cavity to prevent air obstruction while the patient

sleeps.

Robotic Surgery at Clinica Rotger

This robotic surgery is an effective, more precise, minimally invasive procedure that is ideal for patients who cannot tolerate other treatments such as the use of CPAP. In addition, the intervention is performed through incisions inside the mouth so it leaves no external signs on the skin.

The Da Vinci Xi robot at Clínica Rotger offers patients the most advanced surgical procedures with professionals who are experts in robotic surgery and leaders in each of their specialities, focused on offering the best guarantees in terms of patient safety.

