Does investing in bricks and mortar make financial sense? We explore how property fares in relation to some key cornerstones of successful investing.

Liquidity

How easy will it be to retrieve your investment capital if you need it? With property, your investment could grow substantially over time, especially compared to bank deposits. However, selling at the right time for the right price could prove difficult.

Conversely, investment funds invest in a suite of different assets that may include property alongside equities, bonds, etc. An established market for the underlying assets makes it much easier to find an instant buyer and, unlike property, you can just sell the amount you need, not the whole investment.

Risk and returns

For bank deposits, the risk/return factor is low – you have a high certainty of receiving a set amount at the end of the term. However, as we’ve seen over recent years, interest rates often struggle to keep pace with inflation.

While property offers potentially higher long-term returns, this is not guaranteed. You also need to consider the ongoing costs of maintaining and renting out property, plus tax implications, to establish the real returns. More flexible investment options can change strategy in line with market developments. Investment fund managers, for example, can fine tune the underlying assets in a portfolio according to performance, risks and opportunities.

Diversification

It is important to limit exposure in any one area, spreading risk across different asset types, regions and market sectors. If you own a house, buying a second property may make you overweight in this asset class. When property prices drop, both your properties could lose value; while other asset classes may be performing well.

Diversifying within each asset class helps further reduce risk. You can own shares from different companies and sectors across the world, but most people can only afford to buy one or two investment properties – offering little diversification.

Tax efficiency

Property is likely to attract council tax, stamp duty and capital gains tax. Spanish succession tax can also be punitive and it is generally easier to structure capital investments tax efficiently than immovable property. Consider all the assets you already own, including your home, to determine the best approach for you. There may be Spanish-compliant opportunities that offer better tax advantages and returns than property. Ultimately, aim for a balanced portfolio that will suit your aims and circumstances, today and tomorrow.

Summarised tax information is based upon our understanding of current laws and practices which may change. Individuals should seek personalised advice.

