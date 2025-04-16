New V-16 Emergency Beacons Are Coming!

Starting from 1 January 2026, the V-16 emergency beacon will replace traditional warning triangles as the mandatory emergency signal on Spanish roads.

These orange flashing lights improve safety by allowing drivers to signal an emergency without leaving their car, and they even connect to the DGT 3.0 system to share your location with emergency services.

Important: Many people already have the V-16 device, but make sure it’s compatible with DGT 3.0. Only approved models with DGT 3.0 connectivity will be valid after 2026.

At Generali Expatriates, we're here to help you stay safe on Spanish roads. Make sure you're ready for the change! Learn everything you need to know about the V-16 and how it can help keep you safe on the road.

