Mallorca travel alert: How the 90-Day rule affects your stay

If you've spent any time around expats, second-home owners, or digital nomads in Mallorca since Brexit, you've probably heard someone say, "Be careful—you don’t want to break the 90-day rule!" But what exactly is this rule, and why does it matter so much for non-EU visitors? Let’s break it down in simple terms.

What is the 90-Day Rule?

The 90-Day Rule refers to a regulation that allows non-EU/EEA/Swiss citizens to stay in the Schengen Area—which includes Mallorca—for a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period without needing a visa.

This rule applies to nationals of visa-exempt countries such as the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Ukraine, Georgia, and many others. These travelers can move freely within the Schengen Zone for short stays, but they must track their time carefully to avoid overstaying.

The rule applies to tourists, short-term visitors, second-home owners, and digital nomads who do not have a long-term visa or Spanish residency.

How does the 90/180-day calculation work?

It works like a rolling window. On any given day you’re in the Schengen Area, you must look back over the previous 180 days and count how many days you’ve spent inside. If the total is 90 days or fewer, you’re within the rules. If it’s more, you’ve overstayed, even if unintentionally.

Example: You arrive in Mallorca on May 1 and stay for 90 days, leaving on July 30. You must then remain outside the Schengen Zone for at least 90 days—until October 28—before returning.

This isn’t just about Mallorca. The 90 days apply to all of the Schengen countries combined, including France, Italy, Germany, Portugal, and more. So hopping from Spain to France doesn’t “reset the clock”—it still counts as time in the Schengen Zone.

What happens if you overstay?

Overstaying your 90 days can lead to serious consequences, including fines, deportation, entry bans and difficulty re-entering the EU in the future. Even a short overstay can result in a mark on your record, which may affect future travel plans or visa applications. Spanish authorities and border officers do track this, especially since Brexit, and they are enforcing it more strictly.

How do I keep track of my days?

It’s important to take responsibility for tracking your own time spent in the Schengen Area to avoid accidentally overstaying. You can use tools like the official Schengen Visa Calculator or download helpful apps such as SchengenCalc, the ETIAS App, or My Schengen. Keeping a simple calendar where you mark your entry and exit dates is also a great way to stay organised. Additionally, always hold on to your travel documents and boarding passes, as you might need to show proof of your travel dates when entering or leaving the Schengen Zone.

Future changes to travel in the Schengen Area

Starting in October 2025, the European Union plans to introduce a new Entry/Exit System for travellers entering and leaving the Schengen Area. This system will require visitors to have their fingerprints and photo taken at border control during their first entry and exit. While the exact launch date is still to be confirmed, travellers do not need to take any action or change their travel plans right now. This new system aims to improve border security and make travel safer and more efficient across Europe.