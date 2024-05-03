This week in recognition of International World Book Day and San Jordi, the primary children at Queen’s College have been celebrating books!

Superheroes: Reception.

Who will look after this bear?

All the children came to school as characters from some of their favourite books - the classrooms were filled with animals, witches and vampires, characters from comics, space, the jungle and the sea. The younger children loved dressing up as superheroes and princesses, a number of “Wally” look - alikes mixed in with characters from the Wimpy Kid series of books.

Characters from the many Roald Dahl books were popular, other children chose the classics such as Pippi Longstocking, Mary Poppins or Tarzan.

Later in the day the children worked together in their “houses”; Earth, Air, Water and Fire, to produce magazines and comics to place in the library.

Year 2.

Year 1.

Reading buddies

The following day, some of the older students from Years 7 - 9 came into the primary classes to read stories with their reading buddies. They read their favourite library books and talked about favourite stories. The older children loved spending time in the primary classes.

“So please, oh please, we beg, we pray, go throw your TV set away, and in its place you can install a lovely bookshelf on the wall.” Roald Dahl

A twist in the tale! Year 1 and Year 7

WHO AM I? A quiz for the World Book Day magazine

Year 3 and 6 working together on magazines and comics for the library.

Collaboration across year groups!

The annual Year 6 workshop with the charity RANA.

It is great to know that the Queen’s College bookshelves are brimming with wonderful books!