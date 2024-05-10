Earth Day at the Academy International School

Taking part in Earth Day is another way we help the children see how they can all help mind our natural world. | Academy International School
All year round at The Academy International School we do projects, lessons and activities which promote sustainability and environmental awareness. In class we have Captain Greens to encourage recycling and energy saving skills. We have removed much of the single use plastic and encourage reusable water bottles and snack boxes. Taking part in Earth Day is another way we help the children see how they can all help mind our natural world. This year’s theme is Planet Vs Plastics and at the Junior School we have been collecting all plastic bottle caps to create a piece of artwork rather than adding the plastic caps to landfill. We also have a glass recycling container right outside the school for parents. This is part of a project for schools in Mallorca to encourage recycling.
