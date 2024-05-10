Earth Day at the Academy International School

All year round at The Academy International School we do projects, lessons and activities which promote sustainability and environmental awareness. In class we have Captain Greens to encourage recycling and energy saving skills. We have removed much of the single use plastic and encourage reusable water bottles and snack boxes. Taking part in Earth Day is another way we help the children see how they can all help mind our natural world. This year’s theme is Planet Vs Plastics and at the Junior School we have been collecting all plastic bottle caps to create a piece of artwork rather than adding the plastic caps to landfill. We also have a glass recycling container right outside the school for parents. This is part of a project for schools in Mallorca to encourage recycling.

Below you can read about some of the many Earth Day activities that took place at school.

In their CAS lesson this week, DP1 students have been drawing out their large-scale mural design about the rich and diverse landscape of Mallorca. The students are planning to create a space in the school which highlights the importance of protecting the natural environment. As well as the mural, there will be information about environmental groups, plant species and animals. They talked about the value of spending time in nature and its positive connection to well-being. It was great to see the students collaborating so well together and technology was very useful in getting the design on paper drawn to scale. We look forward to seeing the mural come to life over the coming weeks.

Nursery spoke about caring for our Earth and keeping her oceans clear of rubbish and litter. To put this into practice, the Nursery children took turns to clean the pollution out of the ‘mini ocean’ in the water tray. They used nets to fish out the litter and save the sea creatures.

Year 4R made a video for Earth Day, filmed some great persuasive adverts for a horrible hotel and had fun in the science lab investigating how different liquids affect teeth. They used hard-boiled eggs (with shells still on) instead of teeth as they contain lots of calcium, similar to teeth.

Reception 2 look forward to their weekly visits to the school garden, to enjoy outdoor learning. The children were delighted to see that the new garden pond had been finished, and now had goldfish swimming around in it.

As the children explored and investigated, they found many interesting things, like leaf skeletons and insects that they did not recognise. Some children took great interest in the poppy flowers while others enjoyed the opportunity to try and taste broad beans.