Queen's College would like to welcome the nursery children to their new school! They have been very busy meeting their new teachers and are starting to follow the class routines. In their phonics sessions they have been making and listening to different sounds.

They have been counting, practising and recognising colours and comparing groups of objects.They have learnt how to say which group has more or fewer than the other group! The nursery topic is ‘All About Me’. The children have been carrying out activities relating to facial features, body parts and clothes. The nursery class had lots of help from some Y8 volunteers and they loved their music class!

Which puzzle should I do next?

Grabbing a cosy cushion when it was time for a rest.

Building towers.

Fun building houses.

It has been wonderful to see how quickly the nursery class adapted to their new environment; many have older siblings at school so there are a few familiar faces to help them to settle in!

Our very proud house captains!

Earth, air, water and fire

Every pupil from Year 1 - 6 is placed in a "house". Each week sports activities are organised for the "house matches". The first competition is a firm favourite - FOOTBALL!

On the second day of school the Year 6 students voted (by secret ballot) for their house captains - a girl and a boy from each "house". Speeches were prepared, many included a PowerPoint presentation and by the end of the day the names of the new captains were announced.

AIR Pau and Sabina

EARTH Darshan and Olivia V

FIRE Tadgh and Leo

WATER Miguel C and Mia

Exploring, cutting, squashing and shaping.

The primary departmental theme for this year is MINDFUL MOMENTS - GROWING FROM THE INSIDE, OUT. Children are awarded house points when they are helpful, kind, hard working, resilient ... or whenever we feel there is something wonderful to celebrate - and we are delighted to see that our award board is flowing with house points! We hope that everyone had a very happy summer break - back to school is well and truly here!