On Wednesday 25th September, the pupils at Queen’s College celebrated “Jeans for Genes”. This is an annual fund raising event, organised by the charity “Genetic Disorder UK”. The event raises awareness of genetic disorders which affect 1 in 25 children.

On this day the children come to school in blue denim - it is wonderful to see them in a more informal type of school wear. On days where the school uniform is set aside everyone gets a new insight into every child’s unique personality - these beautiful moments are captured in photographs. Jeans, shirts, dresses, dungarees and skirts mingled together at playtime. Each pupil had their own way of styling their denim.

The local charity supported on Jeans for Genes day is Amiticia. Families generously donated to the charity and many of the children included their pocket money.

Every donation is appreciated - the primary department alone raised 1511 euros. This will be added to the donations from the secondary pupils. Thank you to everyone for your fantastic support!