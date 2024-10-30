As an educator and Head Teacher, I feel very passionate about what a school should provide for its students. Here at Tudor Rose British College, we have worked hard to create the ideal environment where our children feel nurtured, cared for and supported to find their passion in life. Our school radiates warmth and encouragement, where children are celebrated for the individuals they are and guided to gain a love and passion for learning. I am so grateful for being the Head Teacher at Tudor Rose British College, as I get to work with supportive parents and a wonderful team of like-minded educators who all come together to provide the ideal school environment for the bright, creative and loving students we welcome through our school gates!

School is an important place to teach vital academic skills for children to use in their lives. Our students thrive with their learning and make good progress academically due to creative teaching and wonderful small class sizes. All of our Cambridge subjects are taught in English which encourages our children to communicate, read and write in English. It is impressive how quickly the children can learn English as a second language! Saying this, here at Tudor Rose British College, we do not believe school should solely be about the academic side of education but to incorporate as many life-lessons a child can absorb. We educate the whole-child by encouraging skills such as self-confidence, independence and awareness of the world around them.

Every term, we aim to open the eyes and minds of our students by celebrating a variety of topics to encourage their curiousity and interests. As a parent, caregiver or educator, you can never be exactly sure when or how your child will discover their passion in life! Which is why it is our responsibility to provide, support and encourage their journey until they reach their full potential and passion for life.

Therefore, we have already enjoyed celebrating World Space Week with our students. It was a whole week of exploring space, teaching children key facts and introducing the idea of the universe to their minds. The children were in awe when our special guest (Dr. Andri, a scientist in astrophysics) explored different parts of the galaxy, spoke about some of her findings and introduced the idea of being an astrophysicist. We had an amazing week together and we will turn it into an annual event!

Another topic we have been discussing is the Harvest Festival, a very popular celebration in the UK. It has given us the chance to talk with our children about what happens during this season of the year, the importance of food and food waste as well as stopping to think of others who are not as fortunate as ourselves!

The children, parents and staff have been very generous with their donations for a food collection for the Red Cross. We are very proud of our school and what we are capable of gifting to our Tudor Rose students!