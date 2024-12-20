The Year 6 pupils at Queen’s College have been studying a history project about Life during the Second World War. They have been finding out about the lives of civilians, about children who were evacuated to the countryside, rationing and preparations for war as well as key moments in history such as the Battle of Britain and VE Day.
Second World War projects and a visit to Els Calderers de San Joan
School news from Queen's College
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Uncertainty surrounds EU Entry/Exit System implementation
- Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.