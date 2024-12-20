Second World War projects and a visit to Els Calderers de San Joan

The Year 6 pupils at Queen’s College have been studying a history project about Life during the Second World War. They have been finding out about the lives of civilians, about children who were evacuated to the countryside, rationing and preparations for war as well as key moments in history such as the Battle of Britain and VE Day.

As part of their investigations the children presented projects to their classmates including model aeroplanes, Anderson or Morrison shelters, typical board games played in the early forties, tanks and powerpoint presentations of their learning.

Year 6 celebrated their own VE Day wearing red, white and blue and dancing the “Lindy Hop” - the original iconic swing dance of the 1930s. The children were quick to learn the fast rotations, swing outs and high energy footwork!

In literature the Year children are reading “Friend or Foe” by Michael Morpurgo; a simple story of two boys evacuated from London to the countryside which covers an emotional parting, the nerves of new experiences and explores some great country characters.

School trip to Els Calderers de San Joan

Earlier this term Year 6 visited the country finca Els Calderers. They carried out project work as they toured the house and made sketches of the architecture, farm machinery and animals.

School trips help to make history come alive; the children were eager to find out about the lives of the lords and ladies or the manor and discover the items they collected and how they lived.