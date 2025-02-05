In addition to its academic curriculum, every year, Bellver International College runs an extensive program of educational visits and excursions, both on and off the island of Mallorca. Students across the school are able to participate in activities which enhance their understanding of the world, as well as support their studies.
Bellver International College gets ready for it's open day
Bellver International College is organising an Open Day on Friday 21st February, for people to visit the school and hear more about the school’s educational philosophy and curriculum
