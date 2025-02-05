In addition to its academic curriculum, every year, Bellver International College runs an extensive program of educational visits and excursions, both on and off the island of Mallorca. Students across the school are able to participate in activities which enhance their understanding of the world, as well as support their studies.

The latest examples are the two school excursions that have taken place over the month of January: Key Stage 2 students (age 9 to 11) visited the recycling unit installations, as part of their project on global environment; IGCSE and A Level Art students visited the Portrait Exhibition organised by La Caixa Forum, in Palma, as part of their personal research for their final project.

“Education and knowledge should not all be based on learning from a textbook, or tasks completed in a classroom. There is so much to learn for young people out of the classroom. Therefore, it is essential to raise our students’ curiosity and awareness of the world they live in by taking them out of school. These activities not only help students academically, but they also support their personal growth”, says V. Déperrois, Principal of the school.

Bellver International College’s students are also able to participate in regular long-distance trips, such as Year 11, 12 and 13 students (age 15 to 18), who visited the city of London in November. Next trips planned will take the school’s Travel & Tourism and Geography students to the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, next month, or Year 6 to Year 9 students to Cantabria for their annual adventure trip.

Bellver International College is organising an Open Day on Friday 21st February, for people to visit the school and hear more about the school’s educational philosophy and curriculum.