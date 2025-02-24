The excursion involves the students of Years 10 to 13. | Bellver International College
Palma 24/02/2025 11:02
This week, part of the students of Bellver International College are visiting the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands. The excursion involves the students of Years 10 to 13 who are currently preparing their IGCSE or A Level exams in Geography, or Travel & Tourism. The purpose of the trip is for them to observe first-hand the impact of the volcano eruption on the tourism industry on the island, and how it has also changed the aspect of the island and affected its population.
