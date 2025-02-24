This week, part of the students of Bellver International College are visiting the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands. The excursion involves the students of Years 10 to 13 who are currently preparing their IGCSE or A Level exams in Geography, or Travel & Tourism. The purpose of the trip is for them to observe first-hand the impact of the volcano eruption on the tourism industry on the island, and how it has also changed the aspect of the island and affected its population.

To the programme: hiking in various national parks, visit of the Natural History Museum, visit of the area that was affected by the eruption and outdoor adventure activities. This trip is one of the many excursions the school organises to ensure that students have the opportunity to learn outside their classroom environment, and acquire a better understanding of the world that surrounds them.

This Friday, Bellver International College organised the first of a series of Open Days, from 9:30am to 11:30am. Next Open Day will be on Friday 14th March.