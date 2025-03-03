Over the last week the children at Queen’s College have been celebrating carnival. Activities were organised in celebration of this colourful time of the year. Working in house groups, where the seven year olds work alongside the eleven year olds, the children each carried out four activities; making carnival instruments, creating carnival masks, learning the craft of origami and a cookery workshop.

The results were beautiful; the masks were colourful, feather adorned and glittered in true carnival style. The children loved making their flapjacks and creating origami creatures and the shakers came in very useful as accompaniments to the carnival parade! The younger children carried out art and craft, musical and sports activities and had lots of fun working with children from other year groups.

The last day before the half term holiday was the day of the parade. The children came to school in a costume that reflected ‘joy’ for them. Many chose a favourite hobby - footballers, tennis players, golfers and hikers rubbed shoulders with artists, dancers, gymnasts and circus performers.

The younger children loved the chance to dress up as princesses, fairies and superheroes. Drummers proudly led their group in the parade, cheerleaders and marionettes mingled with rappers and pop stars. It really was a JOYFUL JAMBOREE!

The children paraded from the school, with their favourite percussion instrument, to the sports centre where each class took their turn to do a lap (we were hoping to do a couple more laps but the grey clouds seemed to warn of an imminent shower!).

The rain did hold back and the carnival finale was a beautifully choreographed dance by the Year 6 girls to Samba de Janeiro followed by a simplified version for everyone to copy in true Zumba style!

On their return to school the children had a special snack and a merit assembly to reflect upon exemplary work ethic, kindness resilience and respect, all of which are a priority for the school.