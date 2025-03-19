Queen’s College Forest Fridays
“Let Nature be your teacher.” – William Wordsworth
The youngest children in Early Years frequently go on outings to Bellver forest. | Queen's College
Palma 19/03/2025 15:16
With Bellver forest on our doorstep, getting out into the woodland area is important to the children in the primary department. The youngest children in Early Years go out regularly to extend their learning journeys; this enables them to work on both gross and fine motor skills. Out in the fresh air they can collaborate, question, discuss and create.
