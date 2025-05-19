Queen’s college celebrate World Book Day
“You can find magic wherever you look. Sit back and relax, all you need is a book!” — Dr. Seuss
The children arrived at school dressed as their favorite book characters. | Photo: Queen's College
At the end of April, the children at Queen’s College celebrated World Book Day. The children carried out activities relating to books in their house groups. A focus on reading helps to underline the importance of books in the world of education. A good story opens up a world where imagination can take flight and information can be shared.
