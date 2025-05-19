Queen’s college celebrate World Book Day

At the end of April, the children at Queen’s College celebrated World Book Day. The children carried out activities relating to books in their house groups. A focus on reading helps to underline the importance of books in the world of education. A good story opens up a world where imagination can take flight and information can be shared.

The children came to school dressed as favourite characters from books. They brought books into school and took them into the nearby forest for a picnic.

The children completed a book quiz, redesigned book characters, made bookmarks and wrote their own stories.

Familiar stories were acted out in role play sessions and children told each other about their favourite books.

Popular costumes included characters from the Harry Potter books, Roald Dahl favourites, “Where’s Wally,“ knights, dragons, princes and princesses from fairy stories, animals and insects. There were some Mary Poppins look-alikes and plenty of super heroes, wizards and witches!

Investigation trip.

Year 6 Queen’s College students visit the Joan Miró Foundation

As part of an investigation into the art and inspirations of painter and sculptor, Joan Miró, the students in Year 6 carried out research at the Joan Miró foundation close to school.

The pupils produced their own designs based on the style of Joan Miró.