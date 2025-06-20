Queen’s College - Out and about and cleaning up our island

This week, with the help of a group of Year 12 IB students, the Year 4 pupils organised a beach clean up as part of their class project “Our Ocean Planet”. Armed with materials to collect the rubbish accumulated, the children set off for the beach in Cala Mayor, determined to make a difference.

The group arrived early in the morning; the beach looked clean and the sea looked beautiful. Using metre quadrants placed at random on the beach, the students worked in groups to collect and analyse the debris. They were shocked by the amount of plastics, metals and cigarette butts found inside their grids. The children commented that if these were the amounts collected at this time of day when the beach was empty, what might they have collected during peak season at the end of the day?

The students wanted to look for solutions, for example, banning smoking on beaches could remove the amount of cigarette butts in the sand - but could these be deposited on the shore line from the many boats in the Mediterranean?

By spreading the message to REUSE, RECYCLE AND REDUCE the number of plastic and paper wrappers, bottles and cans could be reduced considerably on the Mallorcan beaches. If every person could be proactive and considerate, the beauty of our local environment could be protected.

“The Paper Bag Princess” Nursery - Year 2 summer performance

The Nursery - Year 2 children at Queen’s College performed a modern day fairy story about a brave princess who stands up to dragons. In doing so she has her beautiful dress scorched by a dragon’s firey breath and has to resort to a brown paper bag.

The youngest children were flowers, trees and butterflies. Year 1 graced the stage as unicorns and dragons and Year 2 were the cast telling the story of Rianna and Simone, twin princesses.