Queen’s College Primary: 'The Sound of Music', a summer musical of song and dance!

On June 18th the primary children in Years 3-6 at Queen’s College performed The Sound of Music for their parents. The summer musicals are narrated by the Year 6 children and the songs and dances are performed by the whole of key stage 2.

The show began with the beautiful song, “The hills are alive” followed by the sisters in the convent, played by Sasha, Bella, Olivia and Blanca, debating about what they should do with Maria. Each sister sang their solos beautifully.

Claudia and Tadhg played the leading roles of Maria and Georg Von Trapp with Leo, Nika, Maira, Pau, Mia, Raf and Flavia playing the Von Trapp children. The children and “Maria” sang “So Long, Farewell” together with a beautifully choreographed dance before hearing the news of their father’s engagement to Elsa Schreider, played by Sabina.

The Year 6 children beautifully narrated the script as “frauleins and herrs”, footmen, butlers and maids at the Von Trapp ball.

They together danced to “I am sixteen” and “Eidelweiss” in the form of a beautiful waltz.

The Year 5 children as butlers and maids created a wonderful dance to “How do we solve a problem like Maria?”

The Year 4 pupils in traditional Austrian costumes danced to “My Favourite Things” and to reflect Maria’s uncertainty about leaving the convent, “Making your mind up”, the Eurovision hit, was popped into the script for the Year 3 children to dance to.

Uncle Max, played by Eric, saves the day when he tells Georg Von Trapp that Maria loves him and that he knows, deep down that he loves her too! So there is a “happy ever after” for the Von Trapps and for Maria!

Congratulations to all the children for their outstanding performance, to the parents for their wonderful support and to the teaching staff for the superb musical accompaniment and choreography!