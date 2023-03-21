Alfonso Robledo, is the President of Ola Magalluf, an association which consists of restaurant and bar owners and many of their members have invested large sums of money in up-grading their businesses as part of the changing face of Magalluf. All this investment wouldn´t have been possible without the major crackdown launched by the local authorities and their "Law of excesses."

"Big changes are happening in Magalluf and I think it will soon be a Miami Beach style resort. Our members have joined the change and are changing their businesses..."

"But what is clear is that drunken tourism can't live alongside upmarket tourism. So we are moving upmarket. We have restaurants in Magalluf these days which even have a fresh lobster tank!"

Robledo, who is also President of the Restaurant Association island-wide, says that there was a need to re-educate tourists. "Before bars and restaurants would serve clients who were not wearing a T-shirt. These days, tourists actually get changed before coming to lunch or dinner..."

"The law of excesses is a good idea. Offering a limited amount of alcohol on all-inclusive holiday packages in Magalluf is excellent."

The change in Magalluf started with the arrival of more up-market French and Swedish tourists after Covid who were quickly joined by their British counterparts. Robledo says that these days the bars and restaurants were changing from offering fried food of all types to more selective cuisine.

Robledo said: "the law of excesses is stamping out the drunken and badly behaved tourists and this is making a big difference. We have a fantastic beach in Magalluf and now we have a large number of up-market bars and restaurants catering for a different market. Magalluf has certainly changed..."

This year, for the second year running, there will be organising their nightly hippie market.