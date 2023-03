The Director of the famous BCM nightclub in Magalluf, Jaime Llado, welcomed the Balearic government´s campaign to curb excessive drinking and bad behaviour in the resort. In a video interview with the Bulletin Jaime Llado said that Magalluf was changing and that their clients didn´t want to see "drunken people" on the streets.

He said that it was all part of the changing face of the resort. Llado told the Bulletin that the Balearic government was right and said that they would be backing the campaign. He also said that they were looking forward to an excellent summer season both at BCM and also the new Titos nightclub.