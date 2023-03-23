Georgia Hague was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2020 for services to the British community in the Balearics after she launched a campaign to promote safer youth tourism in Magalluf.

Following a tragic fall in the resort which killed one of her close friends, and two other fatal accidents within a matter of weeks, Georgia instigated a safety awareness campaign aimed at young British tourists visiting the Balearics.

She set up the campaign “Don’t leave a friend behind” to raise awareness.

The tag line was “Holidays should result in good memories, not tragedies. Every year people are returning home without a friend don’t let this be you,” and Georgia, who is still deeply passionate about her crusade, said that people go to Magalluf for a holiday, to have fun, not to die.

She began creating posters and putting them in bars and clubs and then Calvia Council saw what she was doing, they had a few meetings and they began helping to fund the cost of printing the posters which were put up in hotels as well.

The campaign was well received by the local bars and clubs as well and she was getting constant calls from places who wanted her posters up in their bars and clubs.

As a result of her campaign’s success, Georgia began working closely with the British Embassy in Madrid and the Consulate in Palma to become a key spokesperson for the FCO’s “Stick with your Mates” campaign, sharing her personal experience in a video that has reached millions people on Facebook and continues to be watched every summer.